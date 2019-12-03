Ayodhya case: VHP mocks 'sacked' senior lawyer Dhavan

Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday mocked senior lawyer Rajiv Dhavan, who argued on behalf of the Muslim side being alleged “removed” from the case by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

VHP also questioned whether now a “Kafir” (non-believer) will represent Islam as AIMPLB tried damage control, hailing Dhavan as a “symbol of unity and justice” and said it will continue to pursue the matter in his esteemed leadership. Dhavan early voiced anguish at being “sacked”.

VHP, which had earlier cautioned Dhavan against “provoking Muslim side” and called him a “Jaichand” (suggesting he is traitor), expressed unusual glee at the Jamiat “sacking” drawing an analogy of the “chopping of hands of deft artisans, who built the Taj Mahal by “Islamic Jehadists”.

“When big Ramdrohi (those against Ram) have been set aside, what big deal is Rajiv Dhavan,” VHP's Vinod Bansal tweeted.

The VHP also took umbrage to All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s response a day before it the latter had asked wither Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is trying to take a Constitutional right (of review) from the second largest community of the country.”

Bansal asked is the second-largest community of the country justified to be called as ‘minority’ community of the country and asked why it should not be “excluded from the list of minorities”.

Bansal was not the only one from the Hindutva brigade to pan Dhavan after the development, which saw Twitter abuzz with comments social media users, mocking the senior lawyer for his views on the Ayodhya issue.