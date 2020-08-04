Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya groundbreaking ceremony

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the Ayodhya, the city is decked up for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Trust has invited 175 guests, who figure in a select list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Stay tuned for more updates.
Divya Darshans of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Virajman from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi complex, says Teerth Kshetra
WATCH | Ghaziabad: People in Kaushambi sing 'bhajans' to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya.
WATCH | The idol of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan', Trust likens event to Independence Day
The temple town of Ayodhya has virtually turned into a fortress ahead of Wednesday's 'bhoomi pujan' for the proposed Ram temple, likened to the Independence Day by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which was overseeing construction of the temple.
Read more
OPINION | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest
A 22-kilogram silver brick marks the symbolic laying of the foundations of what we are promised will be a grand temple to Lord Ram at the spot in Ayodhya where the disputed Babri Masjid once stood. Some will see it as the culmination of a long battle to reclaim the site or to protect it, depending on the point of view. One side lost, the other won.
Read more
UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates the devotees of Lord Ram on this auspicious day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi, today. It will be followed by the ground-breaking ceremony.
Today is a historic day. This day will be remembered for long. I am confident that with construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in India: Yog Guru Ramdev at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya (ANI)
PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment: Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi
PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. We'll honour him with a headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi, says Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi. (ANI)
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members make a replica of Ram temple using gulal and earthen lamp, on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
EDITORIAL | Inappropriate for a Prime Minister to be associated with the bhoomi pujan
The first question that arises about the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, is whether this is the right time for it. The nation is in the grip of a pandemic with over 50,000 people getting infected every day, many dying and the scourge spreading and aggravating by the day.
Read more
Uttar Pradesh: Security and Covid-19 protocol to be followed at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple. Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers at the temple, ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple. (ANI)
Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Muslim invitees to the big event
Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, which will be conducted amid tight security, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with many others including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Read more
Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan's muhurta time and more
Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set to take place on August 5. Preparations for the same are in full swing as leaders and attendees make their way to Ayodhya for the event.
Read more
What the new Ram Temple will look like
The iconic brick-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Aug 5 brings a long tale of political and social turmoil to an end. A tale that began with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 will enter its final chapter as the ceremony marks the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction. The design of the temple has been formulated by architect Chandrakant Sompura.
Read more
In Pics | Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today; visuals from Saryu Ghat.
BJP to live stream groundbreaking ceremony
"Greetings to all the countrymen for constructing Sriram Janmabhoomi Temple. PM @narendramodi to lay bhojan puja and foundation stone of Sriram Janmabhoomi Temple on 5th August 2020. You can sit in all the houses and watch it live on all the social media platforms of the BJP. Jai Shri Ram!" tweets BJP.
Ram Temple bhoomi pujan: Timeline of Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi dispute
The long saga of political and social turmoil over the demolition of Babri Masjid and the demand to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya will finally come to an end on August 5. The Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan' will put an end to decades-long battle as the ceremony would mark the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.
Ram Lalla's own tailors in Ayodhya
This tailoring shop may appear to be less than ordinary for someone from the big towns, but in Ayodhya it is very famous.
Only Ram Lalla's (Ram, the child) clothes are stitched at this shop, situated in a narrow lane, not very far from the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex.
Read More
'Rath charioteer’ Advani said temple symbolises struggle between ‘genuine’ and ‘pseudo’ secularism
Former deputy prime minister, BJP patriarch and, above all, a key architect of the Ram temple whose ‘rath yatra’ gave fillip and form to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, L K Advani won’t keep his date with history on Wednesday.
Read More
Hope 'bhoomi poojan' event of Ram temple becomes a celebration of national unity: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and hoped the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.
Read More
How Ayodhya is being decked up for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
The longsaga of political and social turmoil over the demolition of Babri Masjid and the demand to buildRam Temple in Ayodhya will finally come to an end on August 5. The Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan'will put an end to decades-long battleas the ceremony would mark the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction. As the entire nation awaits for this historic moment, here's a glimpse of how Ayodhya is being decked up for the foundation laying ceremony.
Read More
Hindutva now basic coat on canvas of Indian politics: Govindacharya
Hindutva is now the "basic coat on the canvas of polity" and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism is no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya said on Tuesday.
Read More
Ram Temple: Get to know the Sompuras, the temple architects
A nation's wait and a long saga of political and social turmoil will come to an end on Aug. 5, 2020, with the Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan'. A tale that began with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 will enter its final chapter as the ceremony marks the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction.
Read More
Covid-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena
The Covid-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi won't be present in Ayodhya for the temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony.
Read More
We call it Ravan Janmabhoomi: Temple priest to celebrate foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Nearly 650 km from Ayodhya, a priest of a temple dedicated to demon king Ravan is eagerly awaiting the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple.
Read More