Ayodhya seers reject VHP's model for Ram Temple, Seek changes in design

Several prominent seers in Ayodhya have rejected the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) model for the proposed Ram Temple and have sought changes in its design.

These seers, who include Digambar Akhara chief Mahant Suresh Das and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, both members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, also alleged that those, who had spearheaded the Ram Temple movement, were completely 'sidelined'.

They held a meeting in Ayodhya and said that the VHP model was an old one and that the design of the proposed Ram Temple must be changed.

They also met the local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and submitted a memorandum to him containing their demands.

''We want a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya....there is no dearth of resources now...the design of the Temple should be changed,'' Mahant Suresh Das said.

The seers said that they would also send the memorandum to prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Vedanti launched a veiled attack on the VHP and said that people like him, who had played a leading role in the Ram Temple movement, were ignored while forming the new Trust for Temple construction.

The seers, associated with the VHP, however, denounced the demand for change in the design and virtually termed the opposing seers as 'Ravana'.

''Even Lord Rama had to face opposition from Ravana....there will always be people, who oppose the Ram Temple....we must not pay any attention to them,'' said Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara in Ayodhya.