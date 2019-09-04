Azhar, Saeed, Dawood declared terrorists under UAPA law

Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday designated "individual terrorists" under the new amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act passed by Parliament recently.

Azhar's name the first in the list followed by Saeed, Lakhvi and Dawood, according to the notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). All the four persons, the government has said, has been holed up in Pakistan and enjoy the state patronage.

Parliament had passed the amendments on August 2, which allows designation of individuals as terrorists among other things amid Opposition concerns that the bill could be misused and courts could strike it down as it violates the liberty of an individual.

According to the notification, Azhar is designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations on May 1 this year and declared as a proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (POTA). Under his patronage, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) "extensively undertakes recruitment drives for terrorist activities and his preaching wings regularly organise events in order to urge people to promote terrorism and support their actions against India".

Azhar's JeM is involved in various terrorist attacks in India, including the terror strike attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly complex in Srinagar in October, 2001 wherein thirty eight people were killed, terror attack on the Parliament of India on December 2001, Pathankot terror strike in January 2016, terror strikes on army camp in Pulwama army camp in 2017 and CRPF camp in Pulwama in December 2017 as well as the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year.

Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) head, another person is designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, has been involved in various terrorist attacks in India, including the Red Fort attack (December 2000) and 26/11 Mumbai attack. He is also being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, including in terror funding case, and charge-sheeted him in 26/11 Mumbai terror strike case.

Lakhvi, according to the notification, is the chief operational commander of LeT and one of its founder members. Like others, he was also designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations. He is involved in the Red Fort attack, Rampur terror strike in January 2008 and 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, in which he has been charge-sheeted.

Dawood, the notification said, runs an international underworld crime syndicate and is involved in perpetrating acts of terror, promoting religious fundamentalism, terror financing, arms smuggling, circulation of counterfeit currency, money laundering, narcotics, extortion and benami real estate business in India and abroad. He is also involved in assassination attempts on prominent personalities to create social disharmony and terrorise common man.