Bakrid and Sawan: a display of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie

The Muslims in Muzaffarpur have decided to postpone the practice of animal sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Monday.

Reason: Monday is also the last ‘Somvari’ of the month-long Sawan festival, also known as Shrawan Mahotsava.

For Hindus in general and Shiv-bhakts in particular, Monday is treated as the most auspicious day to offer 'Jal' (water) to Lord Shiva at various revered temples during Sawan.

Around 40 Muslim families, who reside near Baba Garibnath Mandir in Muzaffarpur, decided that since Bakrid and Sawan’s last Monday fall on the same day— August 12, the practice of animal sacrifice should be deferred to Tuesday.

“Since Bakrid is a three-day festival, the practice of animal sacrifice could be deferred to Tuesday as most of the Hindu devotees would disperse by August 13 after paying obeisance to Lord Shiva on August 12,” said Imtiaz Ahmad, who attended the meet of both the communities, chaired by Imam of Chhata Bazar Masjid, Maulana Shaheeduzama.

Baba Garibnath Mandir is one of the most revered temples in north Bihar where there is a large congregation of Shiva-bhakts to offer prayers during the four-week long Shrawan festival.

“The Chhata Bazar Masjid Committee, at its meeting, decided unanimously that Hindu devotees would face huge problem if the animals were sacrificed by Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid on Monday— a day when there will be long serpentine queues of Hindu devotees to offer prayers. So let’s defer ‘animal sacrifice’ to Tuesday,” said the secretary of the committee, Mohammad Azad.

Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed adequate police force in sensitive areas in view of the two festivals coinciding.