Look into train fare complaints: UP govt to Guj, Andhra

Ballia authorities ask Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh to inquire into migrants' train fare complaints

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • May 10 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 16:39 ist

The district administration here on Sunday asked Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh governments to look into complaints made by migrant workers that they had to pay train fare to return their home in Uttar Pradesh.

Over 1,140 migrant labourers from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh reached Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on a special train in the morning and some of them complained that they had to shell out Rs 1,000 to board the train.

On Saturday, labourers returning from Rajkot in Gujarat had also claimed that they were charged Rs 725 train fare.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Yadav said, "Authorities here have informed the Gujarat administration and Andhra Pradesh government in this regard through a letter and on phone. Along with this, it has been requested to initiate action against Gujarat Police and Government Railway Police."

Of the total 1,145 migrants who returned from West Godavari, 270 are from Ballia, while rest are from Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Ghazipur and Mau, he said.

"The migrant labourers were medically screened on their arrival and provided water and food packets. They then boarded 55 buses and left for their respective destinations," the SDM said.

Andhra Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Gujarat
migrant labourers

