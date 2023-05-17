Ban on 'The Kerala Story' unnecessary: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called for the ban on The Kerala Story to be revoked stating that it was unnecessary.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | After watching #TheKeralaStory, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, "...Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad & made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such… pic.twitter.com/GIiUOUOaY7 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

Speaking to reporters, G Kishan Reddy said," Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad and were made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such films. Some states have banned this film. This is unnecessary. The concerned govts should rethink and revoke the ban imposed by them and allow its screening."

The Kerala Story has been at the centre of a controversy since it was released on May 5.