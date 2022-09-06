Bangladesh India's biggest development partner: PM Modi

'Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner,' says PM Modi as both countries exchange MOUs

India, Bangladesh exchange MoUs, cement bilateral ties

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 16:21 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after the talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

Modi noted that 54 rivers pass through the borders of India and Bangladesh and are linked to the livelihoods of the people of both the countries for centuries.

"I recall that the two countries have resolved many issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water sharing agreement, will be concluded as an early date," Hasina said at a joint media interaction at the Hyderabad House here.

(With agency inputs)

