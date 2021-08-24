Bangle seller attack: 3 arrested; Congress sees 'polarisation' bid in incidents of attack on Muslims

The incident of bashing up of a Muslim bangle seller in Indore on Tuesday kicked up a political row with the Opposition Congress seeing a larger pattern behind such incidents in various places ahead of Assembly polls in seven states

“These incidents are a prelude to inciting communal conflict, violence and polarisation in the run-up to the next round of State elections,” former P Chidambaram said.

Noting that such incidents have happened in Ghaziabad, Kanpur and now, the Congress leader asked “who are these persons who are emboldened to decide what is right and what is wrong? If the State Home Minister will justify mob violence and vigilante justice, why is he remaining in the chair of Home Minister?”

Chidambaram’s attack was targeted at Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who reportedly said that the bangle seller was attacked after people realised that he was using a fake name to run his business.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged a photo of the bangle seller surrounded by men and said “these goons are insulting the great Hindu culture by spreading violence. Shame on you, is this the rule of law".

The comments came two days after a 25-year-old man selling bangles on the streets was beaten up by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday. While three persons have been arrested on charges of assaulting the bangle seller, the incident took a curious turn later as the police booked the bangle seller under the POCSO Act for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

A video clip earlier went viral on social media showing people accusing the bangle seller of eve-teasing and provoking others to bash him up.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, “After a mob thrashed a Muslim bangle seller in Indore, the state Home Minister, instead of speaking out against the assailants, tries to blame the victim, alleging he used a fake name. Why is it that after every incident of communal assault, the BJP tries to protect the mob!”

In another incident, five people were arrested in Rajasthan’s Ajmer town for allegedly thrashing two beggars who apparently looked like Muslims and asking them to go to Pakistan.

Action was taken after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing the accused, beating and threatening the men seeking alms in a housing colony in Ajmer.

Check out DH's latest videos: