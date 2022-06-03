Bank manager killed in Kashmir got married in February, wanted to go back to Rajasthan

Family of Vijay Beniwal, a bank manager from Rajasthan who was shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, wanted him to go back to his native place. The deceased too was planning to shift back to Rajasthan. He had gotten married just around four months ago.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Vijay’s family wanted him to shift to Rajasthan, and he was preparing for an examination so that he could be posted outside Kashmir.

The 29-year-old was posted in Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) branch after qualifying for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examination in 2019, his brother Anil informed IE. Vijay’s father said that he was initially posted as a clerk and later cracked an examination to become a bank probationary officer.

“The PO acts as a manager at banks in small villages. He had been preparing for exams to become a branch manager so that he could get a job in any other state. We wanted him to shift to Rajasthan,” IE quoted Vijay’s father Om Prakash. His family also told the publication that his last visit to his home was in February when he had tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Vijay's uncle Surender expressed discontent at the government's actions in Kashmir.

“Personal losses to us don’t have any effect on politicians. Till their conscience is shaken, nothing will happen. Since a lot of citizens have been making demands for a long time, they should hear them out. Their mission is to establish Kashmiri Pandits (in Kashmir) again but I don’t think it is possible till you provide security. Just speaking alone certainly won’t help in any way until you work on the ground,” Surender told the publication.