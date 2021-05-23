Barge sinking: 8 unidentified bodies found

Barge sinking: 8 unidentified bodies found along Raigad coast

Of the 261 personnel who were on barge Pappa-305 at the time of the incident, 186 have been rescued so far

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 23 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 19:42 ist
SAR ops for the missing crew of Barge P305 & Tug Varapradha, specialised diving teams onboard INSMakar with side scan sonar sailed out from Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

At least eight unidentified bodies have been found at multiple locations along the Raigad coast over the last couple of days which could possibly be of those who were on board the ill-fated accommodation barge Papaa-305, as the Indian Navy-lead Search and Rescue (SAR) operation continued in the Arabian Sea.

The Raigad police are in touch with the Yellow Gate police station in Mumbai and authorities of the Indian Navy.

Five were found along the Mandwa coast, two in Alibaug beach and another one on the Murud coast.

The bodies are yet to be identified.

Also read: ONGC reaches out to families of dead in barge sinking

Of the 261 personnel who were on barge Pappa-305 at the time of the incident, 186 have been rescued so far.

So far the Indian Navy, which is leading the SAR operations, have recovered 66 bodies while 9 are still reported missing.

Two others who were on board have been rescued. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Indian Navy
Cyclone Tauktae
Arabian Sea

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

 