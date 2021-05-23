Barge sinking: 8 unidentified bodies found along Raigad coast

At least eight unidentified bodies have been found at multiple locations along the Raigad coast over the last couple of days which could possibly be of those who were on board the ill-fated accommodation barge Papaa-305, as the Indian Navy-lead Search and Rescue (SAR) operation continued in the Arabian Sea.

The Raigad police are in touch with the Yellow Gate police station in Mumbai and authorities of the Indian Navy.

Five were found along the Mandwa coast, two in Alibaug beach and another one on the Murud coast.

The bodies are yet to be identified.

Of the 261 personnel who were on barge Pappa-305 at the time of the incident, 186 have been rescued so far.

So far the Indian Navy, which is leading the SAR operations, have recovered 66 bodies while 9 are still reported missing.

Two others who were on board have been rescued.