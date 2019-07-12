#Beef4life, #WeLoveBeef trending on twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2019, 20:42pm ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2019, 20:42pm ist
(Representational Image) (File Photo by REUTERS)

Nagapattinam police arrested four members of a Hindu outfit for allegedly stabbing a Muslim man for posting a photo of him having beef, on his Facebook account.

At 3.18 pm on Thursday, 24-year-old Mohamed Faizan, a resident of Perumal Koil street in Keevaloor, Nagapattinam, posted a picture of him eating curry on Facebook. With a large piece of meat sticking from the bowl, Mohamed’s smiling picture carried the caption – "You can say a thousand things, but beef curry is beef curry."

Mohamed Faizan from Poravacheri was picked up on for a fight by four youths. The tussle grew violent when they beat him up with iron rods. Fizan was stabbed by one of them and he was rushed to a government hospital nearby, by locals. 

Tweeple responded to this attack by pointing out their right to choose what to eat and began to post pictures of beef dishes.

 

Political parties ceasing opportunities:

 

But not all went for the love of beef. A few took a turn towards love for the cows.

Faizan complained to the Nagapattinam police, which led to a case being registered in Kilvelur Police Station. Police arrested N Dinesh Kumar (28), R Agathiyan (28), A Ganesh Kumar (27) and M Mohankumar (28) who have been charged under several sections of IPC including attempt to murder and assault with dangerous weapons.

