Beef4life, #WeLoveBeef trending on twitter

Nagapattinam police arrested four members of a Hindu outfit for allegedly stabbing a Muslim man for posting a photo of him having beef, on his Facebook account.

At 3.18 pm on Thursday, 24-year-old Mohamed Faizan, a resident of Perumal Koil street in Keevaloor, Nagapattinam, posted a picture of him eating curry on Facebook. With a large piece of meat sticking from the bowl, Mohamed’s smiling picture carried the caption – "You can say a thousand things, but beef curry is beef curry."

Mohamed Faizan from Poravacheri was picked up on for a fight by four youths. The tussle grew violent when they beat him up with iron rods. Fizan was stabbed by one of them and he was rushed to a government hospital nearby, by locals.

Tweeple responded to this attack by pointing out their right to choose what to eat and began to post pictures of beef dishes.

'In the mahabharata there are references to beef or veal being offered to honour guests ' - Discovery of India First Learn your religion and then talk #BeefForLife #WeLoveBeef #Beef4life pic.twitter.com/jmItQm5931 — As Hik (@Cool_ASHIK) July 12, 2019

#WeLoveBeef#Beef4life#BeefForLife

This was awesome... It's my food... If it bothers you ... You are hurting me.. because from angle my food is more important your sentiments .. from your angle also it should be pic.twitter.com/b6oYhCO3IV — Prabhakaran (@prabhak25729928) July 12, 2019

That Maturity level and Well said Brother 👌#Beef4life pic.twitter.com/CBUctRB0BI — Mαααlík Bhai V2 ✨ (@Maaalik_Bhai) July 12, 2019

I don’t eat meat,

let alone beef, but I don’t believe in policing food choices. TN is not where you can start lynching people for eating beef, NO as a commmunity we reject this kind of stupidity in our Periyar soil தமிழன் என்றொரு இனமுண்டு தனயே அவர்க்கொரு குணமுண்டு #beef4life — ‏پربھا (@deepsealioness) July 12, 2019

Political parties ceasing opportunities:

”If beef is to be eaten, Vote Congress. ” This was promised by Kerala Congress in Wayanad posters and Rahul Gandhi won. You already proved your point what’s the trending about? #Beef4life #WeLoveBeef #BeefForLife pic.twitter.com/zOBsPN8g17 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) July 12, 2019

But not all went for the love of beef. A few took a turn towards love for the cows.

#Beef4life

We have become animal from humans.

Throughout the holy Bible we are taught to have compassion and look at the interests of others.

But people are committing a huge mistake by killing animals for food.#WeLoveBeef#BeefForLifepic.twitter.com/MBInxtJE9I — M.Q. Aashish Senior 🇮🇳👍👍 (@mqaashishsenior) July 12, 2019

#Beef4life #WeLoveBeef are direct attacks on Hindus, dharma and our civilizational values. Brace up birathers, the fight will be a long and bloody one. We'll win and dharma must be restored. Be like the young Shivaji cutting off limbs of cow killers. pic.twitter.com/GA4kXg0Kx8 — Varidha husaain (@Varidhahussain) July 12, 2019

Faizan complained to the Nagapattinam police, which led to a case being registered in Kilvelur Police Station. Police arrested N Dinesh Kumar (28), R Agathiyan (28), A Ganesh Kumar (27) and M Mohankumar (28) who have been charged under several sections of IPC including attempt to murder and assault with dangerous weapons.