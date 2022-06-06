Mamata to replace Guv as head of state-run varsities

Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

The proposal will be introduced as a Bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 06 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 16:52 ist

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said.

It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replace him with the state’s education minister.

“The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities,” the official said.

The proposal will be introduced as a Bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankar
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

All you need to know about norovirus

All you need to know about norovirus

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

 