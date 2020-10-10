Bengal Child Rights panel to distribute menstrual kits

In a unique initiative, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPR) will distribute menstrual kits among a section of adolescent girls in Kolkata on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child (October 11) on Sunday.

The panel will also give away various children’s publications during the event.

WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty told DH that fighting against gender equality also involves removing prejudices and bias such as those involving the menstrual cycle.

“A significant part of gender equality to fight against all kinds of prejudices and bias. Menstrual hygiene is something that is rarely talked about. Although currently, people speak of it to some extent earlier such discussion never took place,” said Chakraborty.

She said sometimes menstruating adolescent girls and women are kept isolated and were not even allowed to enter the kitchen.

“These are parts of gender inequality. Since tomorrow is the International Girl Child Day, we decided to organise the programme as it will have a different significance,” said Chakraborty.

The event 'My Voice, Our Equal Right' will be held in the Ram Bagan area of the city.