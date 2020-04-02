Bengaluru specialist cured Prince Charles of COVID-19: Ayush Minister

In a startling claim, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Thursday said that a Bengaluru-based health resort has cured Prince Charles, an heir to the British throne, of coronavirus with the use of Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

Naik said this in a press conference held at his private residence near Panaji and also reiterated to Deccan Herald subsequently over the phone, that one Dr. Mathai who runs SOUKYA, a holistic health care center, in Bengaluru had informed him about curing Prince Charles of COVID-19 using alternative medicine techniques.

"I will give you an example. I got a call from Dr. Mathai, who runs a Soukhya Ayurvedic resort in Bengaluru. Prince Charles was suffering from coronavirus. He (Mathai) called me and said my (treatment) was successful. Using Ayurveda and Homeopathy medicine, Prince Charles has been cured of coronavirus," Naik said.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus last month and has been in quarantine since.

Dr. Mathai's Soukya, according to the resort's official website is a 30-acre organic farm that restores the body’s natural balance of mind body and spirit.

"This first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary practises an integrative treatment approach that integrates different traditional, time-tested and natural systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy and other Complementary Therapies," the website also says.

The Union Minister of State also told DH over phone, that the formulae used by Dr. Mathai to cure Prince Charles of COVID-19 would be studied by a special task force appointed by his ministry to develop and propagate alternative medicine.