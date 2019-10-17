BGB opens fire at BSF, one Indian personnel killed

In the first incident of firing in decades, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) team in River Padma and killed an Indian security personnel when they went for a flag meeting along the international border after three Indian fishermen were caught by them.

The fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area at around 9 AM and were apprehended by the BGB, which later released two of them to call BSF Post Commander for a flag meeting to resolve the issue. The fishermen were allowed by the BSF to fish within the International Border, that runs through the Padma river.

A BSF spokesperson said the two fishermen then approached BSF Border Out Post Kakmarichar and informed them about the developments, following which the Post Commander along with five troopers went in a boat to meet the BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near Boundary Pillar 75/7-S.

During the flag meeting, the spokesperson said, the BGB patrol did not release Indian fisherman and also tried to "cordon off" the BSF troops.

With the BGB getting aggressive, the spokesperson said, the BSF team immediately returned. The BGB troops opened then fire on the BSF from behind.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh was hit by a bullet on his head while Constable Rajvir Yadav suffered bullet injuries on his right hand. They were rushed to a medical facility where Singh was declared brought dead. Yadav was later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Behrampore.

Sources said one BGB personnel identified as Sayed fired from behind using his AK-47 rifle and shot BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh on his head, while constable Rajvir Yadav sustained bullet injury on his hand.

Immediately after the incident, BSF Director General V K Johri called up his counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over a hotline to complain about the "high handedness" of the Bangladesh troops.

With no instances of firing between the forces for decades as both maintained cordial relations, the incident rang alarm bells in the security establishment following which the BSF top brass briefed senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs.

Sources said they view this incident as an "aberration" and are taking efforts to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate.