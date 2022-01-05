Bharat Biotech to conduct trial of booster nasal shot

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct phase 3, booster dose trial of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

  Jan 05 2022
Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI's) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has granted 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct 'Phase III superiority study & Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

The authority has asked Bharat Biotech to submit protocols for approval. 

Meanwhile, in a massive surge, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases, highest since June last year, and 534 fatalities over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The country's Omicron tally rose to 2,135 with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst affected.

More to follow...

