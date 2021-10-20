Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children likey to be rolled out in phases

Swift administering of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children of all ages seems unlikely as India is considering a phased rollout of the vaccination programme for kids, according Business Standard report.

Last week, the subject expert committee of the Indian drug regulatory panel recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin to be administered in children in the age group 2-18.

India's drug regulatory body, however, is carefully examining the panel's recommendation and other factors before rolling out vaccines for kids, government sources told the publication.

“There are several factors that are being considered by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) like what is the performance of the vaccine in young adults (18 years or so). Also, there is an availability problem, which is being evaluated,” a government source said.

Bharat Biotech is also struggling to boost supplies, contributing merely 10-11 per cent of India's vaccinations, which are inching close to the 100-crore mark.

Also read: Experts divided on need to vaccinate kids below 12 years against Covid

Allowing Covaxin for kids could put a pressure on existing supplies affecting the elderly and vulnerable, many of who are yet to receive their second dose still.

To address these issues, the authorities may reportedly go for a phased rollout.

“This was adopted in the case of adults as well. A phased rollout starting with 12-year-olds and above may be adopted. Vulnerable children or those with co-morbidities are likely to be prioritised irrespective of their age group,” another source was quoted in the publication.

However, the Centre has not confirmed the claim so far.

Also Read | India's Covid-19 vaccinations slow as dosage gap trumps output jump

The government will take a final decision on vaccinating children and adolescents against coronavirus on the basis of overall scientific rationale as well as the supply situation of vaccines available for those below 18 years old, Covid Task Force chief V K Paul had earlier said.

Experts are divided on the subject of vaccinating children in the country. “The purpose of vaccination is to save lives. And that risk is not there for children. A committee may be technically competent, but from a public health point of view, there is no justification,” Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of ICMR NIE, Jayprakash Muliyil said.

Studies have shown that children affected with Covid-19 suffer mild symptoms or are asymptomatic entirely. However, they can carry and transmit heavy loads of coronavirus. One more argument from the experts is that enough elderly people are not covered with vaccinations.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: