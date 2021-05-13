Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets DCGI nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-year-olds

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday gave its approval for the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years. 525 volunteers will take part in the trials.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 years. Bharat Biotech to conduct trials in 525 healthy volunteers pic.twitter.com/ibxAW97bAc
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
More to follow...
