Covaxin gets DCGI approval for trials among ages 2-18

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets DCGI nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-year-olds

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 11:00 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday gave its approval for the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years. 525 volunteers will take part in the trials. 

More to follow...

 

