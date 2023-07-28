Bhima Koregaon violence case: SC grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, saying both the persons have been lodged in jail for about five years.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that allegations against the petitioners are serious but that does not mean bail cannot be granted. The court also pointed out the materials placed against the two cannot not justify their continued detention pending final outcome of the case.

The bench, while allowing bail, also imposed certain conditions.

Pronouncing the order, the bench noted that almost five years have lapsed since they were taken into custody.

Reading out the conditions for bail, the bench said the petitioners will not leave Maharashtra and they have to surrender their passports, and also inform the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer about their address and the mobile number.

The bench said their phone’s location must be on and synced with NIA officer for tracking and cautioned that if there is any breach of conditions, it will be open for prosecution to seek cancellation of bail without reference to this court.

The bench also clarified that if any attempt is made to threaten witnesses, prosecution can move to cancel bail.

The petitioners had moved the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's December 2021 judgement, refusing them bail.

Gonsalves is a trade unionist, activists and academician. Ferraria is an activist. Both the accused were arrested in August, 2018 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A number of activists including Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha were arrested for alleged links with banned Maoists outfit, following the Elgar Parishad event held in Pune in December, 2017.