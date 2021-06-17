Bias in assessment could lead to withholding of results: CBSE

CBSE has warned schools against any bias or favour while deciding the results of the Class 12 examinations and asked them to preserve the records for subsequent verification by officials.

A failure to adhere to the CBSE policy could lead the school to lose its affiliation to the Board and withholding the results till such time the policy is adhered to.

As per the new criteria to assess Class 12 students, who will not face conventional examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE has decided to take into account the marks scored by them in Class 10, Class 11 examinations and the internal assessment in Class 12.

Also read: CBSE submits Class 12 assessment plan in SC, results by July 31

“CBSE may depute a team to verify the documents and the process of awarding marks uploaded to ensure the correctness of the same,” the CBSE policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 12 Board examinations said.

The policy document was submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

It asked the schools to seal all the records of the students along with the Rationale document under the signature of all the members of the committee in safe custody of the principal.

“A check on the basis of data uploaded by each school will also be done by the CBSE and all the schools identified based on the data analysis, would be asked to submit their record to the regional office concerned and these documents will be verified by a team of experts deputed by the CBSE,” the policy stated.

Also read: Experts term CBSE's class 12 evaluation formula 'time-bound' but 'far from fair'

The CBSE made it clear that in cases where the school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserved the right to start dis-affiliating proceedings and/or impose a financial penalty against the school.

The CBSE also reserved the right to “decide not to declare the result of Class 12 for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the Board’s policy.