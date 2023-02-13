Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off on February 13

The 14th edition of India’s premier air show — Aero India — will open in Bengaluru on Monday with the promise of new highs in investment and global collaborations that could power India’s defence and aerospace sectors.

The 2023 edition, billed as the biggest of the biennial event, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The show is expected to see the signing of 251 MoUs aimed to bring in investments of about Rs 75,000 crore.

Speaking at a curtain-raiser on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the record international participation — of 98 countries — the reflection of a “shared vision of global prosperity”.

Read | India to get Lockheed Martin's heavy maintenance centre

The air show will be open to the public on its last two days, February 16 and 17. The Ministry of Defence expects about five lakh visitors.

There is a possibility of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter, F-35, making its debut at the show, but there is no confirmation from the US and Indian officials.

A total of 809 companies will set up exhibits at the venue spread over 35,000 sq m at the Indian Air Force station at Yelahanka.

The defence ministers of 32 countries are expected to attend a conclave on Tuesday. The event will see participation of air chiefs of 29 countries. A CEOs’ roundtable on Monday will have 73 in attendance, 27 of them heading global companies.

The five-day show will witness aerial demonstrations by an array of aircraft including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of the US Air Force’s leading fighter jets.

The India Pavilion themed around fixed-wing platforms will have at its centre a full-scale Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, in full operational capability configuration. Drone and anti-drone technologies, space technologies in defence systems, AI, quantum communications, and robotics will be the sectors in focus.