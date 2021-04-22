Biggest spike globally: India sees over 3.1L fresh Covid cases, 2,104 deaths

India has reported a record 3,14,835 new Covid-19 cases, continuing the steady rise in fresh infections for the 43rd consecutive day, with record 2,104 deaths, according to data by the Health Ministry. This is the biggest daily spike recorded in the world. Previously, United States had seen the highest single-day rise in Covid cases (3 million).

This pushes the country's total case count to 1,59,30,965, with total 1,34,54,880 recoveries. The death toll is at 1,84,657 and active cases stand at 22,91,428.

Total number of those vaccinated under the government's inoculation program is 13,23,30,644.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested up to April 20 with 16,39,357 samples being tested on Tuesday.