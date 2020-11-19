Bihar Education Min resigns 3 days after taking oath

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary resigns amid corruption charges

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 19 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 16:19 ist
Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary picture. Credit: Twitter photo

Following allegations of corruption, Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary has resigned just three days after taking oath, according to reports.

Bihars main Opposition RJD and its allies on Wednesday had attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing JD(U)s Mewalal Choudhary as the Education Minister even though he faces corruption charges and was suspended from the party over the issue, and had demanded he be sacked.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said Choudhary, a former vice chancellor of an agriculture university and a first-time minister, faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code including cheating and dishonestly (section 420), and criminal conspiracy (120B).

(With inputs from PTI)

