Bihar govt staff told to avoid wearing T-shirts, jeans

The Bihar government has asked its employees working in the State to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans while on duty. The order is applicable to women employees too, who have been asked to wear decent and simple clothes.

“It has been noticed that many officials/employees come to offices wearing a dress which does not bring any repute to offices. They should avoid T-shirts and jeans and wear comfortable clothes according to the weather conditions,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The fresh directive, issued by the Under Secretary of GAD, Mahadev Prasad, comes after a circular was issued about the dress code for officials and government employees a few years back.

Under the dress code, employees were asked to wear shirts/coats or coat/trousers for men, as per the weather conditions but “loud and gaudy colours" should be avoided. For women employees, the suggestion was to come to the office in plain cotton or silk saris without border or simple border along with "blouse of adequate length." The other option was: salwar-kameez with dupatta.

At present, Group D employees in state government offices, mostly drivers and peons, have uniforms. But there was no enforcement of the dress code for other employees.