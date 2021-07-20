BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

It would seem that the comprise of political parties and leaders' Twitter handles is not over, as the latest victim to hacking is Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

Since July 18, the leader's Twitter account appears to have posted unusual tweets, including a Bitcoin address, a collage of political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other tweets include 'Free Palestine' and 'Free India'.

Confirming the news, Sundar, in a statement said: "I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me.