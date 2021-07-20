BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

It would seem that the comprise of political parties and leaders' Twitter handles is not over, as the latest victim to hacking is Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.
Since July 18, the leader's Twitter account appears to have posted unusual tweets, including a Bitcoin address, a collage of political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other tweets include 'Free Palestine' and 'Free India'.
Confirming the news, Sundar, in a statement said: "I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars
Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA
Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert
China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink
Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town
Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight
DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?
Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries
Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel