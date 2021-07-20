BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

Since July 18, the leader's Twitter account appears to have posted unusual tweets, including a Bitcoin address

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 13:45 ist
BJP's Khushbu Sundar. Credit: PTI File Photo

It would seem that the comprise of political parties and leaders' Twitter handles is not over, as the latest victim to hacking is Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

Since July 18, the leader's Twitter account appears to have posted unusual tweets, including a Bitcoin address, a collage of political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other tweets include 'Free Palestine' and 'Free India'.

Confirming the news, Sundar, in a statement said: "I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Khushbu Sundar
Twitter
hacking
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

 