BJP leader suggests Bollywood stars should charge reasonable fee

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 15:47 ist
Syed Zafar Islam. Credit: Twitter

With many Hindi films underperforming at the box office, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam suggested on Tuesday that Bollywood stars should reduce their fee to allow producers to focus on good cinema.

The film industry should realise that OTT platforms are a better and cost-effective option to people now, he tweeted.

He said, "Bollywood stars haven't understood the great reality despite flops after flops. If stars start charging reasonable fee, producers can focus on good cinema of national interest. Remember OTT is a better and cost-effective option available to people."

Since normal life resumed after the Covid-enforced lockdown, the Hindi film industry has been going through a lean phase with many big budget movies featuring big stars unable to do good business.

