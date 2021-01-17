BJP leaders demand ban on Saif starrer 'Tandav'

BJP leaders demand ban on Amazon Prime show 'Tandav' for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has lodged a complaint against the makers of the web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 15:33 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@PrimeVideoIN

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban web series Tandav, according to news agency ANI.

"It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments," he writes. 

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has lodged a complaint against the makers of the web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

"Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he told news agency ANI.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama is set in Delhi and aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover, among others. 

(With PTI inputs)

