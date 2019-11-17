BJP legislator warns AIMPLB of claim for 40,000 temples

Firebrand BJP legislator Raja Singh Lodh warned the All India Muslim Personal Law Board against filing a review petition on Ayodhya issue in Supreme Court.

The lone BJP legislator in Telangana said Hindus would claim for the 40,000 temples demolished for Masjids during various Muslim regimes.

In a video message, the BJP's MLA without naming anyone directly alleged that the AIMPLB had corrupt members. "And one of them is a traitor from Hyderabad," he said.

Raja Singh said that the historic Supreme Court judgement had helped to build mutual trust among communities. " Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to build Ram Mandir involving people from all sections," he said.

"I think it is time for Indian Muslims to wake up. Ayodhya issue has been pending for 500 to 600 years. Indian Muslims are on one side and AIMPLB is on the other side", he said urging Muslims to cooperate.

Raja Singh argued that people such as Taimoor, Mohammed Ghazni, Tipu Sultan, Babar, Allauddun Chisti, Ahmed Shah, Aurangzeb had dismantled temples and built Mosques. He said Hindus can demand the restoration of all such temples.