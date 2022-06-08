BJP lists Dos & Don'ts for spokesperson after Nupur Sharma fiasco

As the diplomatic furore over derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed escalated, the Bharatiya Janata Party directed its spokesperson to not stoke any further hatred on public platforms. The party issued guidelines to this effect.

On the other hand, the party’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family were provided security by the Delhi Police after she complained of threats.

In directives to the party’s spokespersons, the BJP said that only authorised spokespersons will be allowed to go on TV debates and other public platforms to put forward the party’s view. Spokespersons have also been told to not insult any religion in any manner. They have also been told that they should use restrained language while debating, and not get provoked.

In debates and public platforms, the party has asked its representatives to focus on BJP’s renewed shift to its schemes, and those found violating the principles of the party will face action. Spokespeople have also been asked to be aware of the topic of debate as well as the party’s line on it.

The party has made a concerted course correction after the strong reaction from Muslim countries and has sought to distance itself from the comments. In its communique, the government called the national spokespersons “fringe” elements, even when Nupur told an outlet on the day she was suspended that she had support from “the top”, and that former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called to support her.

While both Sharma and Naveen K Jindal, the other spokesperson in the eye of the storm who was expelled from the party, sought protection from the police after the BJP’s much publicised communications to them doxxed their addresses, the Delhi Police swung into action and provided safety to Sharma and her family.

“Sharma had approached us saying that she and her family have been receiving death threats from strangers online as well as offline, and so we provided her security,” a police official said.