BJP MLA asks party workers to beat govt staff with shoe

Ram Ratan Kushwaha, a BJP MLA from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, asked his party workers to assault government employees and beat them up with shoes if they "harass and threaten you", according to an IANS report.

At a meeting, Kushwaha reportedly told workers: "If the Uttar Pradesh government employees do not start working in a month or so or continue to harass our workers, remove your shoes and hit them because patience has a limit too."

A video clip of the legislator has gone viral on social media.

"If the government officials affiliated to SP and BSP continue to misbehave with you as they did during elections, you should beware of them," he said.