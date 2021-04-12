BJP moves to NCSC against Trinamool Congress candidate

BJP moves to NCSC against Trinamool Congress candidate

The BJP lodged a complaint with the EC over a TMC candidate's statement, who allegedly called people of Scheduled Castes 'beggars by nature'

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) over a purported comment made by Sujata Mondal Khan, the candidate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Arambagh in West Bengal.

The BJP earlier lodged a complaint with the EC over Khan's statement, who allegedly called people of the Scheduled Castes “beggars by nature”.

Read | EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; TMC calls it black day for democracy

The party alleged that Khan's “shocking statement” intentionally insulted the entire Scheduled Caste population of West Bengal “with the intent to humiliate” them and amounted to promoting “enmity, hatred and ill-will” against them. It requested the NCSC to act against Khan and the leadership of the TMC.

The BJP also urged the NCSC to request the EC to withdraw the recognition of TMC as a political party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
EC
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 