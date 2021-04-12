BJP moves to NCSC against Trinamool Congress candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) over a purported comment made by Sujata Mondal Khan, the candidate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Arambagh in West Bengal.

The BJP earlier lodged a complaint with the EC over Khan's statement, who allegedly called people of the Scheduled Castes “beggars by nature”.

Read | EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; TMC calls it black day for democracy

The party alleged that Khan's “shocking statement” intentionally insulted the entire Scheduled Caste population of West Bengal “with the intent to humiliate” them and amounted to promoting “enmity, hatred and ill-will” against them. It requested the NCSC to act against Khan and the leadership of the TMC.

The BJP also urged the NCSC to request the EC to withdraw the recognition of TMC as a political party.