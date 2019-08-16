BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son arrested for rash driving

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly ramming his car into the boundary wall of a club located at an upmarket neighborhood of South Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Police sources, the incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday when the MP’s son Akash Mukherjee rammed his vehicle into the boundary wall after he was barely able to avoid running over several pedestrians.

“Akash was arrested in the early hours of Friday. We have sent his blood samples for medical examination to find out if it was a case of drunk and driving. He has been booked for rash driving and causing damage to property. There has been no casualty in the incident,” a senior Kolkata Police official said.

According to eyewitness accounts, Akash was driving at a high speed and was able to come out of the car unscathed with the help of his father after the collision.

Akash was later produced before a city court and remanded to police custody for a day.

“My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favors/ politics please,” tweeted Ganguly.