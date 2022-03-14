BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha; Bhagwant Mann resigns as MP

The Lok Sabha saw a fair bit of drama on the first day of the second leg of the Budget session with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tendering his resignation, and the BJP members chanting PM Modi’s name as he entered the Parliament.

The second leg of the session, which will continue till April 8, comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the polls in four of the five states it was contesting elections in.

Mann tendered his resignation to Speaker Om Birla vacating the Sangrur seat and said that he will miss the House. “Punjab has given me a huge responsibility, and I am grateful to the people who entrusted this responsibility to this son. I promise the people of Sangrur that they will soon have a strong voice echoing in the House soon,” Mann told reporters.

Several members from the house across parties, including Shashi Tharoor, Bhartruhari Mahtab, greeted Mann on his last day.

As the proceedings began earlier in the day, prime minister Narendra Modi made his entrance in the Lok Sabha by his party colleagues with a rousing welcome. Members of the treasury benches, including senior party leaders and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, greeted the prime minister with a standing ovation and chants of “Modi, Modi”. Several MPs were seen thumping their desks as well.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties including Congress, CPM, RSP and YSRCP gave adjournment motion notices, demanding a discussion over the fate of more than 18,000 Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government will assist in any manner necessary. Pradhan also replied to a question by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“We have brought them out, so please remain assured that the government will ponder over the issue and make arrangements to help them become doctors in future,” Pradhan said. “Right now, it is time to get them out of the shock and the government is all engaged in that.”

