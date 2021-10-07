BJP releases list of LS, Assembly bypoll candidates

BJP releases list of Lok Sabha, Assembly bypoll candidates

Bypolls to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) Lok Sabha seats were necessitated following the death of sitting members

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 18:58 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of candidates for the October 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

The bypolls to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) Lok Sabha seats were necessitated following the death of sitting members.

Also Read | Congress, BJP announce candidates for bypolls in Rajasthan

The BJP is fielding Mahesh Gavit from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gyaneswar Patil from Khandwa, and Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) from Mandi, a party communication said.

The party also announced the names of 16 candidates for Assembly bypolls -- four for Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The Election Commission had last month announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats across the country. Counting of votes will take place on November 2. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
India News
Bypolls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 