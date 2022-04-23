BJP to launch membership drive in Gujarat, Himachal

BJP to launch membership drive in poll-bound Gujarat, HP

A leader from Gujarat said that the party already has 1 crore members in the state

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2022, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 21:42 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of assembly polls at the end of 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is carrying out a special membership drive in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The party is sending IT Cell chief Amit Malviya to both states this month to do a review of social media war rooms and start membership drives.

Malviya will be in Gujarat on April 25 and 26 and in Himachal Pradesh on April 30, as per sources in the party. 

A senior party official said that membership drives in poll-bound states are a routine procedure. “Before we start election preparations in any state, we carry out a concerted push to add new members,” the official said. He added that these drives help the party build a database. Door-to-door campaigns are carried out asking people to join the party. 

A leader from Gujarat said that the party already has 1 crore members in the state. “We have 1,29,085 active members in the state, known as sakriya savya workers, who are actively involved in party work at all times,” the leader said. These active workers were given smart cards, IDs for being party members last fortnight. In Himachal, the party has 13 lakh members in its database, a member said.  

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP carried out a similar drive with a target to add at least 1.5 crore members, in addition to the 2.5 crore party workers. Union Minister Amit Shah launched the drive from Lucknow.

The BJP last carried out a nationwide membership drive in 2019, when J P Nadda was the party’s working president, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party added 7 crore members.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh
Amit Malviya
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 