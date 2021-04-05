BJP will win all 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Ravi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 05:58 ist
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

With its strategy of 'win the booth, win the election,' BJP candidates will secure victory in all 20 constituencies contested by the party in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said Monday.

Though the elections are a contest between DMK and AIADMK, the agenda for the polls was set by the BJP, said Ravi, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK was the natural partner for the BJP in Tamil Nadu as there is no dynasty politics in the party. DMK, however, is a family enterprise run by Karunanidhi and Maran families, he said, adding that DMK will be rejected by the Tamil Nadu electorate.

On the complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa, Ravi said that he was yet to see the contents of the letter. "I advised him to talk to the CM, BJP president J P Nadda and general secretary Arun Singh," he said, adding that he would refrain from making public remarks on the issue.

 

