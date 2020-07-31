BMC to shut Covid-19 centres with low occupancy in Mumbai

With the improve in Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate and doubling rate, small quarantine and isolation centres are being closed in a phased manner.

In Mumbai, the doubling rate now stands at 75 days while the recovery rate has gone up to 76%.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban have a total 1,12,187 progressive patients while the death toll stand at 6,297.

However, the recovery rate has been good and now it has 20,211 active patients.

More than 40 to 45% of active patients, of which over 80% are asymptomatic or mild, are undergoing treatment at homes – as per the new guidelines.

Hence, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reduce the number of centres.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The dismantling of centres have started from Dharavi, that was once the worst-affected area but now an example of Covid-19 fighting strategy with the Chase the Virus initiative that involves tracing, tracking, testing and treating.

“The number of active patients has reduced and it is expected to go down significantly within the next week and fortnight,” BMC officials said.

The Maharashtra government and BMC are relying on the multiple jumbo facilities that it has created in May-June when the Covid-19 cases were compounding.

"We have jumbo facilities. Several of the small quarantine and isolation facilities are empty now," the officials said, adding that in case these are needed ahead these can be again requisitioned.

These include the Dome of National Sports Club of India in Worli, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Bandra-Kurla Complex and the suburbs in Dahisar and Mulund.