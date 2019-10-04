Bombay HC dismisses pleas against cutting Aarey trees

In a setback to Aarey movement, the Bombay High Court has dismissed all petitions against the BMC decision that allowed cutting of around 2700 trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for metro car shed. The court has also declined to declare Mumbai's Aarey Colony a forest area.

The Metro-3 carshed planned inside the Aarey green patch is snowballing into a major poll issue in Mumbai with the BJP pitted against others.

The Metro project is being handled by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally supervising the project.

