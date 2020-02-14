Bombay HC's top order to see changes

Bombay HC's top order to see changes

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2020, 18:54pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 20:26pm ist
A view of the Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

MUMBAI, DHNS: With the resignation of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the top order of the Bombay High Court will see changes.

In terms of seniority,  the judges are Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court; Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, Justice R V More, Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde, Justice K K Tated, Justice P B Varale and Justice SJ Kathawalla.

Chief Justice Nandrajog will retire on February 21. 

Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, a cousin of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, is expected to retire in April.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bombay High Court
Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari
Comments (+)
 