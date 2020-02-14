Bombay HC's top order to see changes

MUMBAI, DHNS: With the resignation of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the top order of the Bombay High Court will see changes.

In terms of seniority, the judges are Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court; Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, Justice R V More, Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde, Justice K K Tated, Justice P B Varale and Justice SJ Kathawalla.

Chief Justice Nandrajog will retire on February 21.

Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, a cousin of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, is expected to retire in April.