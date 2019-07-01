Boy kills brother after getting scolded for PUBG craze

In a shocking turn of event, a 15-year old minor has reportedly killed his elder brother just for scolding him for playing too much of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game.

The boy was enraged when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh (19), just asked him to stop playing the multi-player battle royale game in the morning, senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza said.

He reportedly banged the head of Shaikh against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer added.

The victim was rushed to the nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is not the first case of PUBG Mobile game addiction going extreme in India. A minor boy, earlier in the year, stole a large amount of money from his father's bank account.

A 10th-grade boy from Jalandhar, Punjab, had become so much addicted to the battle royale game, that he stole his father's debit card in the night and sent Rs 50,000 to his friend's Paytm account and deleted the OTPs in the mobile so that the father wouldn't know about the illegal transaction.

In the morning, the father apparently got to know that Rs 50,000 has been debited from his account and lodged a police complaint. Investigation revealed that the culprit son bought gaming controller-pad and made in-app purchases on PUBG Mobile.

There are several Public Interest Litigations (PIL) in high courts across India requesting a ban on PUBG Mobile, as it was distracting students from studies and indulge in delinquency. It can be noted that Gujarat and some states in India temporarily banned the battle royale game ahead of annual academic exams in March and April.

In Bengaluru, several teenagers have been admitted to Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for rehab on PUBG Mobile addiction.

