Brands add more 'amrit' to Independence Day with offers

Like all major holidays, Independence Day is no different from being largely commercialised. Brands and retailers have now gone all out using campaigns and marketing strategies around the ideals of Independence Day to attract discerning consumers, sweetening the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Cashing in on themes of freedom, liberty, independence, a range of offers are being rolled out - from astounding discounts on services giving consumers a taste of freedom from high prices to campaigns that spread awareness on larger issues such plaguing society.

Today, we look at a few interesting campaigns that brands have rolled out this year:

Freedom from high prices

Indian airline Go First launched a sale to commemorate India's Independence Day, an offer that cashes in on the Independence Day long weekend and Indians' love for wanderlust.

Last few hours left of our Independence Sale! Have you booked your tickets yet?

Avail domestic fares starting at Rs.1,508 only. Booking Period: Until 13th Aug, 2022

Travel Period: 1st Sep, 2022 to 31st March, 2023. Book Now - https://t.co/y3UWMoztsX pic.twitter.com/NGjviqKuV2 — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) August 13, 2022

The limited period sale offered consumers fares starting at Rs 1,508 (inclusive of taxes) for travel on its domestic network. The Go First sale window opened on August 10 and concluded on August 13 for travel between September 1 and March 31 next year. Tickets would be valid across Go First channels and on a first-come-first serve basis.

A 'vision' for liberty

Optical prescription eyewear brand Lenskart has announced the #HarStoreTiranga campaign in commemoration of India’s Independence. The campaign draws attention to the importance of eye care and how vision correction can contribute to nation-building. As part of the campaign, one can visit the Lenskart store and get one’s eyes tested free of cost by an expert optometrist.

Lenskart currently has 1100-plus stores across 225 cities.

Freedom of talk-time and more

Reliance Jio announced Independence Day offers with three special initiatives to delight users.

The offers include the ‘Jio Freedom Offer’ with Rs 3,000 worth of benefits on the Rs 2,999 recharge plan, a special ‘90-day Unlimited Plan’ for Rs 750, and a new ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber’ initiative.

Under the 'Har Ghar JioFiber' offer, Reliance Jio will be offering users zero entry cost when getting a new JioFiber connection. The offer will be valid till August 16, and users who get a new JioFiber connection till then will have to pay nothing extra for a set up box.

Users will also get free 15-day benefits on post paid entertainment bonanza plans.

Freedom from misconceptions

This year, skincare brand Kaya launched its #Skindependence75 digital campaign. In tune with its ‘Beautiful is You’ mantra, the brand offers to free consumers from the restrictions of age-old beauty misconceptions by sharing 75 beauty secrets from its select 75 in-house dermatologists on India’s 75th year of Independence.

The brand is also offering flat 25 per cent off on products.

Freedom to splurge

Grocery shopping just got exciting as BigBasket announced its freedom sale. The online grocery store’s Independence Day sale that is live till August 15, offers up to 60 per cent off on fruits, vegetables, staples, food, dairy, beverages, personal care items and more as well as ‘buy one get one’ offers on select products.

What to look out for when the Big Basket Independence Day Offers 2022 Staples, beverages, fruits and vegetables, gourmet, bread and bakery, home and personal care.

In a bid to draw attention to the plight of Indian farmers, BigBasket is also offering consumers a chance to thank the farmers of our nation for their contribution. “Share a sweet message, thanking them and we'll ensure your messages reach them,” the online grocery store said in an Instagram post.