News Live: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to be questioned by CBI in excise policy case today

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to be questioned by CBI in excise policy case today

  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 08:33 ist
  • 08:32

    Security deployed outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

  • 08:29

    Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to be questioned by CBI in excise policy case today

  • 08:05

    After 8 lost years, a wide-open election in giant of Africa

    After Nigeria won independence from Britain in 1960, thousands of Nigerians watched as their new green and white flag was raised over the capital at the time, Lagos, at midnight. As fireworks lit up the streets, hope and promise filled the air.

  • 08:04

    Karnataka saw 4,257 farmers' deaths since 2018: Govt data

    As many as4,257 farmers ended their livesin the last five years in Karnataka, while thenumber of suicides dropped 71 per cent in the post-Covid period, according to government data.

  • 08:02

    Russia accuses West of 'destabilising' G20 talks by forcing joint Ukraine resolution

    Russia on Saturday accused the West of destabilising the G20 finance ministers' meeting in India by trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.

  • 07:55

    GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China, other US adversaries