News Live: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to be questioned by CBI in excise policy case today

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia to be questioned by CBI in excise policy case today
After 8 lost years, a wide-open election in giant of Africa
After Nigeria won independence from Britain in 1960, thousands of Nigerians watched as their new green and white flag was raised over the capital at the time, Lagos, at midnight. As fireworks lit up the streets, hope and promise filled the air.
Security deployed outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Karnataka saw 4,257 farmers' deaths since 2018: Govt data
As many as4,257 farmers ended their livesin the last five years in Karnataka, while thenumber of suicides dropped 71 per cent in the post-Covid period, according to government data.
Russia accuses West of 'destabilising' G20 talks by forcing joint Ukraine resolution
Russia on Saturday accused the West of destabilising the G20 finance ministers' meeting in India by trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China, other US adversaries