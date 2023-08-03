News Live: 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Islands

Track all the latest news and updates from around the globe with DH!
07:54
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands at 0417 hours today: National Center for Seismology
07:48
NCR put on high alert as Nuh violence claims 6 lives
The NCR region was put on high alert as the violence in Gurgaon and other adjoining areas continued in spurts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held rallies against the Nuh incident which has claimed six lives, including that of two cops. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, in a video statement, said that 116 people have been arrested.
BJP's Himachal chief forms 20-member core committee
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday constituted a 20-member core committee, including permanent invitees.
The committee includes Sudan Singh -- a BJP national vice-president -- its state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have also been included.
US blacklists two China-based firms over Uyghur forced labour concerns
