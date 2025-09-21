Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Thousands of fans bid adieu to Zubeen Garg at Guwahati stadium

It was as if the skies opened up in mourning as rains lashed the area soon after the casket was brought in, after fans had to wait under a scorching sun for hours.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 12:41 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahatiZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us