News Live: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred after Haryana communal clashes

The ASI began its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi on Friday to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The ASI team members, along with the representatives of the Hindu petitioners to a legal dispute involving the mosque, were present inside the complex under watertight security arrangements. Meanwhile, Nuh SP Varun Singla has been transferred and posted as SP Bhiwani.
Man falls into water while clicking selfie
A 46-year-old man accidentally slipped and fell into water while clicking a selfie in the bridge situated downstream of Harangi dam at Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on Thursday. The missing man has been identiued as Sandeep from Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru. Fire and emergency service personnel carried out search operations but could not trace him.
Sandeep along with his three friends had come on tour to Kodagu. He was a tattoo artist and sold domestic dogs.
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred and posted as SP Bhiwani. IPS Narendra Bijarniya has replaced him as SP Nuh. (ANI)
On ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case, says, "All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside."
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex amid tight security
ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today
Haryana violence: Situation is fast returning to normal, says ACS (Home) Prasad
A top Haryana government official on Thursday said anyone found responsible for the communal clashes will not be spared and claimed that the situation is fast returning to normal in the state.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said a centre of the Rapid Action Force, CRPF's anti-riot unit, will soon be set up in Nuh.
A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, Prasad said.