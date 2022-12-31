News Live: Team of Delhi & District Cricket Association to visit Pant to monitor his health

  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 09:31 ist
  • 09:28

    Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Amir Khan's property demolished

  • 09:11

    Team of Delhi & District Cricket Association to visit Pant to monitor his health

  • 08:12

    Several injured in collision between bus and car in Gujarat's Navsari

  • 08:05

    Huge rush witnessed at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra ahead of New Year

  • 07:57

    Women guards in regal attire to be part of the BSF Camel contingent for R-Day celebrations

  • 07:02

    Delhi's air quality in 'Very Poor' category; AQI recorded at 369