Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

India had won the first match against Pakistan in the tournament.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 14:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanIndiaAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us