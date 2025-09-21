<p>Dubai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match here on Sunday.</p><p>As it was the case in the league match between the two teams, there was no handshake between Suryakumar and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss.</p><p>Andy Pycroft also continued to be the match referee, as the Zimbabwean oversaw the toss.</p><p>Both the captains handed the respective team sheets to Pycroft, who in turn exchanged them with the skippers before the toss.</p><p>India brought back pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh from the last match.</p><p><strong>Teams</strong>:</p><p>India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.</p><p>Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.</p>