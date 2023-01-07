News Live: 32 trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog
News Live: 32 trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog
updated: Jan 07 2023, 08:59 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
08:58
Delhi temperature dips to 2 degree celsius
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road. These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this season: IMD
08:54
Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather
Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations.
08:39
'Peeing' on flight: Mishra's lawyers claim he paid Rs 15K as compensation to woman; her kin say money returned
In a shocking incident, Mishra, in an inebriated condition, urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
Ministry of Home Affairs designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under UAPA Act 1967
Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Mir is presently based in Pakistan and is working for Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) from across the border.
08:07
BBMP data: Apply, apply, no reply
Seeking some details about the survey of children aged between 0-18 in the vicinity of Bengaluru, civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj approached the Special Commissioner (Administration) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with an applicationunder the Right to Information Act (RTI) in October 2022.
Delhi temperature dips to 2 degree celsius
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road. These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this season: IMD
Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather
Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations.
'Peeing' on flight: Mishra's lawyers claim he paid Rs 15K as compensation to woman; her kin say money returned
In a shocking incident, Mishra, in an inebriated condition, urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
Read more
Ministry of Home Affairs designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under UAPA Act 1967
Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Mir is presently based in Pakistan and is working for Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) from across the border.
BBMP data: Apply, apply, no reply
Seeking some details about the survey of children aged between 0-18 in the vicinity of Bengaluru, civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj approached the Special Commissioner (Administration) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with an applicationunder the Right to Information Act (RTI) in October 2022.
Read more
32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog
32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, as per the latest information on 7th January.
'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff on Saturday at 10.30 am
(PTI)
Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers
Severe cold wave and fog conditions continue to prevail in Delhi