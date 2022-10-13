News Live: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Una, Himachal Pradesh today
updated: Oct 13 2022, 09:36 ist
09:36
India reported 2,786 fresh Covid-19 cases. Active cases stood at 26,509.
09:32
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Una, Himachal Pradesh today. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw present.This is the 4th Vande Bharat train in the country, the other 3 being run b/w New Delhi-Varanasi & New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra & b/w Gandhinagar and Mumbai. (ANI)
08:29
Fire breaks out in the studio of Eskay Movies in South Kolkata
Fire breaks out in the studio of Eskay Movies in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata.
With 15 fire tenders pressed into action, the fire has been brought under control, says Fire Dept. (ANI)
08:27
SC likely to announce verdict on hijab row today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Thursday its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government's February 5 order, prohibiting wearing of Hijab inside classrooms in Pre University Colleges.
08:22
India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist
India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist